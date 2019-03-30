Le trafic Eurostar suspendu provisoirement depuis et vers Londres à cause d’un manifestant

Eurostar a suspendu tous les trains à destination et en provenance de la gare londonienne de St Pancras jusqu’à 10h45 (HB), indique la compagnie ferroviaire sur Twitter. Une personne se trouvait sur les voies, mais elle a depuis été arrêtée.

Selon divers médias britanniques, l’homme -sans doute un manifestant pro-Brexit- serait resté un petit temps sur les rails avant de monter sur le toit de la gare. Eurostar a alors interrompu tout le trafic ferroviaire. Au total, onze trains n’ont pas pu circuler.

L’homme a depuis été arrêté, rapporte Eurostar sur Twitter. La circulation des trains pourra « reprendre rapidement », même si la compagnie s’attend à des annulations et à des retards importants jusqu’à samedi après-midi.Eurostar conseille à tous les voyageurs qui devaient partir samedi matin d’annuler leur voyage en train. Les billets peuvent s’échanger gratuitement en cliquant ici.

A 44 year old man has this morning been arrested for trespass and obstruction of the railway, having spent the night on the roof of St Pancras Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/N0jiZPV1jr

— BTP London (@BTPLondon) 30 mars 2019

SERVICE UPDATE: High Speed trains will not run to and from #StPancras due to the on going trespass incident just outside the station. The person is above the High Speed lines and as such the overhead wires can not be recharged. Please use mainline trains to Victoria or Charing X

— Southeastern (@Se_Railway) 30 mars 2019